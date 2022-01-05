UrduPoint.com

France Reports Record 271,686 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 03:08 PM

France reports record 271,686 new COVID-19 cases

France reported on Tuesday 271,686 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the last 24 hours, the highest daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country

PARIS, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :France reported on Tuesday 271,686 new cases of COVID-19 detected in the last 24 hours, the highest daily record since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

According to data released by the French Public Health Agency, a total of 20,186 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and 3,665 of them are in intensive care.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon to the French National Assembly, Health Minister Olivier Veran stressed the importance of vaccination, citing that vaccination helps people not to develop severe symptoms.

Discussions on the vaccine pass bill were suspended in parliament after midnight on Monday after a majority of MPs in the lower house voted to suspend the late-night session.

The vaccine pass bill would make it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to go to restaurants or cinemas or other public spaces, and remove the option of showing a recent negative test.

Prime Minister Jean Castex called the National Assembly "irresponsible" to suspend the debates of the draft bill.

"We are in a race against time, the virus is jumping and you are pulling on the handbrake," he said.

France has shortened the period of self-isolation. With a full vaccination scheme, the self-isolation of seven days can be shortened to five days if a negative PCR test result or negative antigen test result is presented after the five days.

Those in close contact with a COVID-19 infected person, with a full vaccination scheme, won't have to undergo quarantine or self-isolation, but the preventive measures must be respected as well as doing regular tests.

For the unvaccinated, the self-isolation period of ten days can be shortened to seven days if a negative result of COVID-19 or negative antigen test result is presented after seven days.

Veran previously announced that, in order to keep the health pass validated, the delay between the second dose and the booster dose is going to be four months maximum, starting from Feb. 15.

Those having a valid health pass after receiving two doses of Chinese vaccines and one dose of mRNA vaccine will also need a booster shot.

Related Topics

National Assembly China Parliament France From Race

Recent Stories

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

Rain to leave good impact on wheat crop

16 minutes ago
 Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Begin at 10:00 a.m. ..

Russia-NATO Council Meeting to Begin at 10:00 a.m. on January 12 in Brussels - A ..

16 minutes ago
 Production of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 to Be Fu ..

Production of Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 to Be Fully Domestic by 2024 - Rostec

16 minutes ago
 PAF pays tributes to first CAS Air Marshal Asghar ..

PAF pays tributes to first CAS Air Marshal Asghar Khan

16 minutes ago
 Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

Seven killed, three injured in fire incident

35 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

Chinese shares close lower Wednesday

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.