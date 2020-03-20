France says 130,000 citizens stuck abroad over virus restrictions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Some 130,000 French citizens are currently stuck abroad because of measures to contain the coronavirus spread, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday, adding that the government is working to organise their return home.

"The toughest question involves those who were travelling abroad, on trips, mostly on holiday and who number around 130,000 across the planet," Le Drian told France Info radio.