France Says Coronavirus Situation 'deteriorating Very Fast'

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:16 PM

France says coronavirus situation 'deteriorating very fast'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak in France is "very worrying" and "deteriorating very fast", the head of the country's health service said Monday.

"The number of cases double every three days," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter, adding that the number of seriously ill patients and those needing intensive care "runs into hundreds".

More Stories From Health

