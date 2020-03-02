France sees 'much more significant' growth impact from coronavirus

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that the impact of the coronavirus will be greater than previous estimates and pledged the government will provide necessary support to companies

The impact from the coronavirus, which has already hit the travel and tourism sectors and seen companies scale back travel and cancel conventions, will be "much more significant" than the 0.1 percent reduction in growth that the finance ministry had forecast two weeks ago, he said on France2 television.

Le Maire said he expects "coordinated action" from the G7 nations and the eurozone.