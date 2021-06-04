France to Drop PCR Test for Vaccinated Tourists From EU, S.Korea, Australia, Israel on Wed

(@FahadShabbir)

Vaccinated travelers from the European Union, South Korea, Israel, and Australia will no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test result when entering France starting June 9, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Secretary of State for Tourism, said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Vaccinated travelers from the European Union, South Korea, Israel, and Australia will no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test result when entering France starting June 9, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French Secretary of State for Tourism, said on Friday.

On June 9, the country will start the third stage of easing the pandemic-linked lockdown, which entails, in particular, the moving of curfew to 11 p.m. (21:00 GMT) and reopening of borders to foreign arrivals. The latter measure, however, comes with caveats.

According to the secretary of state, the countries across the globe have been divided into three colored zones depending on the level of COVID-19 risks. The colors are red, orange and green. The green zone includes the EU nations, Australia, South Korea, and Israel.

"If a person is vaccinated and they are traveling from one of these 'green' countries, they will not be required to take a test," Lemoyne said on the BFMTV broadcaster.

However, if visitors from "green" states have not been vaccinated, they will still have to provide a negative PCR test for the virus, made a maximum of 72 hours before the trip.

The "orange" list comprises countries with stable epidemiological situations and no strains of concern. Lemoyne noted that these are the majority of the world's states, and added that the map depicting the colored zones can be found on the website of the French government.

Tourists from the "orange" nations will have to provide a negative test for COVID-19, made 48 hours before entering France whether or not they have been vaccinated.�

The "red" list includes, among others, South Africa, Brazil, and India. Citizens of these countries will be able to visit France only for urgent purposes, excluding tourist ones.