UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Reopen For Vaccinated European Travelers From June 9

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 03:34 PM

France to reopen for vaccinated European travelers from June 9

France will reopen its borders to all vaccinated European travelers without PCR test from June 9

PARIS (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :- France will reopen its borders to all vaccinated European travelers without PCR test from June 9.

The French government on Friday released a travel guide classifying countries in red, orange and green categories on the basis of the epidemic situation.

Speaking to local BFMTV broadcaster, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, the secretary of state in charge of tourism, said France is ready to welcome foreign tourists on its territories with health precautions.

"We must reconcile the principle of mobility with the principle of health security because nothing would be worse than falling back into yet another COVID-19 wave in a few weeks or in a few months because we would not have taken enough precaution," he said.

Clement Beaune, the secretary of state for European affairs, also took to Twitter to announce that every European who has received the vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) � Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson � can come to France without testing.

Visitors from European and seven other countries classified as "green" � Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore � will no longer need to undergo testing if they are vaccinated. Those without a vaccine will be required to undertake a PCR or antigen test 72 hours before departure.

Among the nations in the country's red list included Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Turkey, Uruguay and South Africa.

Vaccinated travelers from the red list countries with compelling reasons will be allowed entry with a PCR or antigen test within 48 hours before departure followed by an antigenic test on arrival and self-isolation for seven days. The unvaccinated travelers will have to undergo a compulsory 10-day quarantine period.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Bangladesh Israel Sri Lanka Turkey Twitter France Orange Guide Singapore Argentina Bahrain Brazil Bolivia Japan South Africa South Korea Chile Suriname Costa Rica Colombia Lebanon Nepal Uruguay June All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

9 more months needed to achieve herd immunization ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Queen of Denmark on Natio ..

21 minutes ago

Iran-Backed Militia Carried Out Drone Attack on US ..

1 minute ago

Four profiteers held in sialkot

4 minutes ago

NUMS pledges to go Zero Waste Campus on World Envi ..

4 minutes ago

- 1,180 square kilometers of Amazon deforested las ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.