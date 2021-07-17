UrduPoint.com
France To Require 24-hour Negative Covid Test For Some European Arrivals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:31 PM

France said Saturday it would require people arriving from some European countries to show a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :France said Saturday it would require people arriving from some European countries to show a negative Covid test taken within the previous 24 hours.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and the Netherlands will be subject to the new rule, which comes into effect at midnight on Sunday, the government said.

