France to scrap Covid test rule for vaccinated travellers

Paris, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :France will soon drop its requirement of a negative Covid test for vaccinated travellers from outside the European Union, as daily infection numbers continue to fall, Europe Minister Clement Beaune said Tuesday.

"We again required tests in December over the Omicron variant.

In the coming days we will announce that tests are no longer needed for vaccinated people," Beaune told France 2 television.

Currently anyone coming from outside the EU, including Britain, has to show a negative test result from the previous 48 hours, regardless of vaccination status.

"This week there will probably be a new European protocol for vaccinated people arriving from outside the EU, with eased measures," he added.