France to unveil steps to lift virus lockdown

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :France will unveil Tuesday how it intends to progressively lift a six-week lockdown credited with checking the coronavirus outbreak, likely allowing schools to reopen even as restaurants and cafes remain shut.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will detail the government's roadmap in an address to parliament from 1300 GMT, treading a fine line between kickstarting an economy in crisis while avoiding a second epidemic wave.

Philippe's address will be followed by a debate and a vote, with just 75 of the 577 lawmakers allowed into the National Assembly in line with social distancing measures.

The rest will vote by proxy.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose LREM party holds a majority in parliament, announced that the lockdown would be lifted from May 11, but the details remained vague.

Along with Britain, Italy and Spain, France is one of the European countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the death toll reaching 23,293 by Monday.

But encouraging signs have started to emerge, with the number of patients in intensive care and in hospital steadily falling for several days.