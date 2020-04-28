UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France To Unveil Steps To Lift Virus Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

France to unveil steps to lift virus lockdown

France will unveil Tuesday how it intends to progressively lift a six-week lockdown credited with checking the coronavirus outbreak, likely allowing schools to reopen even as restaurants and cafes remain shut

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :France will unveil Tuesday how it intends to progressively lift a six-week lockdown credited with checking the coronavirus outbreak, likely allowing schools to reopen even as restaurants and cafes remain shut.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will detail the government's roadmap in an address to parliament from 1300 GMT, treading a fine line between kickstarting an economy in crisis while avoiding a second epidemic wave.

Philippe's address will be followed by a debate and a vote, with just 75 of the 577 lawmakers allowed into the National Assembly in line with social distancing measures.

The rest will vote by proxy.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose LREM party holds a majority in parliament, announced that the lockdown would be lifted from May 11, but the details remained vague.

Along with Britain, Italy and Spain, France is one of the European countries worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the death toll reaching 23,293 by Monday.

But encouraging signs have started to emerge, with the number of patients in intensive care and in hospital steadily falling for several days.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Vote France Fine Spain Italy May From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commissioner Johansson Says Organized Cri ..

56 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

1 minute ago

Ghost flour mills to be closed across Punjab: Seni ..

41 seconds ago

Lift sanctions to prevent 'disaster' in Sudan: UN

42 seconds ago

Total of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 92,600, Deat ..

44 seconds ago

UK Unveils UN-Backed Program to Support Citizens S ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.