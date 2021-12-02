UrduPoint.com

Franco-Austrian Firm Valneva's Covid Jab Under EU Review

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:36 PM

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU review

Europe's drug watchdog launched an accelerated review Thursday of a Covid-19 vaccine by Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva, for which the EU has already signed a deal for up to 60 million doses

The Hague, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Europe's drug watchdog launched an accelerated review Thursday of a Covid-19 vaccine by Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva, for which the EU has already signed a deal for up to 60 million doses.

The jab -- which uses "inactivated" viruses rather than the new mRNA technology of the Pfizer or Moderna shots -- showed in trials that it produced antibodies against coronavirus, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said.

"EMA's human medicines committee has started a rolling review of VLA2001, a Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Valneva," the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

"While EMA cannot predict the overall timelines, it should take less time than normal to evaluate an eventual application because of the work done during the rolling review," it said.

It typically takes a few months for vaccines to go from the review stage to approval, although some such as those developed in Russia and China have been waiting longer.

The European Commission announced a deal with Valneva on November 10 to provide about 27 million doses in 2022 and 33 million in 2023.

Valneva's shares rose on that announcement, but have not completely eclipsed their losses from September, when Britain cancelled an order for 100 million doses of the jab, wiping out more than half the stock market valuation.

The Nantes-based firm has received backing from the French government, which was embarrassed by the country's failure to produce a Covid-19 jab following setbacks for national pharma champion Sanofi and the renowned Pasteur Institute.

The EMA said Valneva's studies "suggest that the vaccine triggers the production of antibodies that target SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, and may help protect against the disease." "EMA will evaluate data as they become available to decide if the benefits outweigh the risks," it added.

Valneva's jab uses the same inactivated virus method as most flu and many childhood vaccines, which health officials hope could reduce vaccine scepticism about some of the newer-technology jabs.

The EMA has so far approved four vaccines for use for adults in the EU.

The US-German jab by Pfizer-BioNTech and the shot by US pharma firm Moderna use messenger RNA technology. The British-Swedish AstraZeneca-Oxford jab and Johnson & Johnson vaccine use viral vector technology.

A decision on a bid for approval by US pharma firm Novavax is expected within weeks.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Same May September November Market From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U2 ..

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U21

2 minutes ago
 Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles marke ..

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles markets

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

3 minutes ago
 KP Games weightlifting competition ends

KP Games weightlifting competition ends

3 minutes ago
 China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in fir ..

China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in first 10 months

3 minutes ago
 Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: ..

Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: president

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.