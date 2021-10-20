UrduPoint.com

Free Allergy Relief Camp Held In Shikarpur

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:01 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 200 patients were treated at the two-day free pollen allergy relief camp set up by a local NGO with collaboration of health department Shikarpur, which concluded at UC Wazeer Abad, Shikarpur district on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson of the Fatima Foundation Sukkur, Ms Bakhtwar, all medicines were provided free of charge to the patients.

She said Allopathic, Homeopathic and Tib-e-Unani treatment facilities were available for the allergy patients at the camp with separate counters for male and female patients.

