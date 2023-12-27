Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2023 | 08:55 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 4th January 2024 (Thursday).

The camp will be held from 10 am to 7 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

