Free camp for hearing loss to be organized

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on 4th January 2024 (Thursday).

The camp will be held from 10 am to 7 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.