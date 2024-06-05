Open Menu

Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On 9 June

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:19 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on June 9.

The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hy­derabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ail­ments and provide treatment in the camp.

