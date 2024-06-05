Free Camp For Hearing Loss To Be Organized On 9 June
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on June 9
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Kasur Hearing Center (Pvt) Ltd will organize a free camp for patients with hearing loss on June 9.
The camp will be held from 09 am to 6 pm at Sihat Medical Center Latifabad, Hyderabad, said a statement issued here Wednesday.
Eminent ENT specialists from Islamabad would examine the patients with various hearing ailments and provide treatment in the camp.
APP/nsm
