Open Menu

Free Camp Held At KTH To Mark World Diabetic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Free camp held at KTH to mark World Diabetic Day

Endocrinology and Pediatric Departments of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Tuesday arranged free diagnostic and awareness camp in connection with World Diabetes Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Endocrinology and Pediatric Departments of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Tuesday arranged free diagnostic and awareness camp in connection with World Diabetes Day.

Chairperson Pediatric Ward, Dr. Sabahat Ameer, Dr. Shazia Bahar and Dr. Sulaiman supervised the camp and conducted free checkups of patients.

They also informed people about preventive measures that are needed to control spread of diabetes.

Dr. Sabahat said that KTH was providing free treatment to diabetic children from 2009. She said parents should consult doctors if their children are found with signs and symptoms including frequent urination especially at night, weight loss, tiredness and frequent urgency to drink water.

Doctors stressed using healthy diet and regular exercise to prevent chances of diabetes.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

World Water From Weight

Recent Stories

Stock markets jump as US inflation moderates

Stock markets jump as US inflation moderates

7 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan expresses displeasure over delay in pur ..

Ali Mardan expresses displeasure over delay in purchasing medical machinery

12 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's plea against decision ..

LHC dismisses Parvez Elahi's plea against decision of anti-corruption court

12 minutes ago
 Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal bus ..

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal business

12 minutes ago
 765 professional beggars arrested in past one mont ..

765 professional beggars arrested in past one month

7 minutes ago
 Promotion of agri recommendations, latest technolo ..

Promotion of agri recommendations, latest technology to help earn foreign exchan ..

7 minutes ago
Police arrest suspected robber

Police arrest suspected robber

8 minutes ago
 Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 tr ..

Indian rescuers battle for third day to free 40 trapped tunnel workers

8 minutes ago
 Husband among three arrested in wife's murder case

Husband among three arrested in wife's murder case

8 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 items recovered

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 items recovered

7 minutes ago
 World severely off track to limit planet-heating e ..

World severely off track to limit planet-heating emissions: UN

12 minutes ago
 FIA presents 6 witnesses before Special Court in c ..

FIA presents 6 witnesses before Special Court in cypher case

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health