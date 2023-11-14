Free camp held at KTH to mark World Diabetic Day

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Endocrinology and Pediatric Departments of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here Tuesday arranged free diagnostic and awareness camp in connection with World Diabetes Day.

Chairperson Pediatric Ward, Dr. Sabahat Ameer, Dr. Shazia Bahar and Dr. Sulaiman supervised the camp and conducted free checkups of patients.

They also informed people about preventive measures that are needed to control spread of diabetes.

Dr. Sabahat said that KTH was providing free treatment to diabetic children from 2009. She said parents should consult doctors if their children are found with signs and symptoms including frequent urination especially at night, weight loss, tiredness and frequent urgency to drink water.

Doctors stressed using healthy diet and regular exercise to prevent chances of diabetes.

