Free cancer medicines to continue in Islamabad, GB, and AJK: Nelson Azeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem on Monday assured the National Assembly that the provision of free medicines to cancer patients in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will continue in the upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Nelson Azeem on Monday assured the National Assembly that the provision of free medicines to cancer patients in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will continue in the upcoming fiscal year.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the reported discontinuation of the initiative, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a personal interest in the matter and approved Rs.150 million to ensure its continuation.

“The project will not be closed. Due to the Prime Minister’s direct involvement, the Finance Ministry has allocated Rs. 150 million for this purpose,” he said.

He further revealed that a US based hospital will invest $200 million in a new initiative focused on the treatment and rehabilitation of children with cancer, specifically targeting the age group of 0 to 18 years.

The project will be launched in several cities across Pakistan, marking a significant advancement in pediatric cancer care.

Azeem added that an agreement has been signed—valid until June 2025—under which 75% of the required medicines will be provided by a pharmaceutical company, while the remaining 25% will be covered by the government.

Another similar agreement has also been finalized with another t pharmaceutical company under the same terms, he informed the House.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Nelson Azeem said that the provision of free cancer medicines and treatment to children would continue across the country.

APP/zah-sra