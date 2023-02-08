UrduPoint.com

Free Diabetes Medical Screening Camp Held

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Free diabetes medical screening camp held

A day-long free medical camp was organized on Wednesday for screening and check-ups of diabetes and its related complications

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A day-long free medical camp was organized on Wednesday for screening and check-ups of diabetes and its related complications.

The Diabetes Centre (TDC) at its main hospital in Islamabad arranged this camp, which started early morning and continued till evening.

The aim of this camp was to inform the TDC staff and residents of the area about the rising incidence of diabetes and to create awareness about diabetes prevention through free check-ups.

A large number of people attended this camp. The participants were given free check-ups, medicines, and glucose.

Chairman Dr. Asjad Hameed said the general public participated in this camp in large numbers and added that this would help them in the diagnosis and prevention of diabetes that leads to fatal complications.

TDC MS, Brigadier (retd) Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who was present on the spot supervised the camp, which was attended by people of all ages from the surrounding localities and the twin cities.

The people were informed how much they were at risk of diabetes. Doctors and medical staff remained engaged the whole day in diabetes checkups and screening of visitors.

Chief guest Iram Shahzad appreciated the TDC's vision and efforts for the prevention of diabetes.

She said public awareness is very important and expressed the hope that TDC's campaigns would be helpful in preventing diabetes.

Related Topics

Islamabad All From

Recent Stories

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

6 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

6 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

4 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,000 to 198,000 per to ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs 2,000 to 198,000 per tola

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.