Free diabetes medical screening camp held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A day-long free medical camp was organized on Wednesday for screening and check-ups of diabetes and its related complications.

The Diabetes Centre (TDC) at its main hospital in Islamabad arranged this camp, which started early morning and continued till evening.

The aim of this camp was to inform the TDC staff and residents of the area about the rising incidence of diabetes and to create awareness about diabetes prevention through free check-ups.

A large number of people attended this camp. The participants were given free check-ups, medicines, and glucose.

Chairman Dr. Asjad Hameed said the general public participated in this camp in large numbers and added that this would help them in the diagnosis and prevention of diabetes that leads to fatal complications.

TDC MS, Brigadier (retd) Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan, who was present on the spot supervised the camp, which was attended by people of all ages from the surrounding localities and the twin cities.

The people were informed how much they were at risk of diabetes. Doctors and medical staff remained engaged the whole day in diabetes checkups and screening of visitors.

Chief guest Iram Shahzad appreciated the TDC's vision and efforts for the prevention of diabetes.

She said public awareness is very important and expressed the hope that TDC's campaigns would be helpful in preventing diabetes.