SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A Free Eye Camp was arranged at BHU Ismaila on Saturday by District Administration with the collaboration of District Headquarter Hospital, Lakson Eye Trust and PICO.

AC Lahor and Razzar, Tabinda Tariq alongwith AAC Razzar visited the eye camp.

Free medicines and glasses were given to the people. Three Eye Specialists examined about 400 people of the area.