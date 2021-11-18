UrduPoint.com

Free Eye Camp Held In Yazman

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 12:33 PM

Free eye camp held in Yazman

A free surgical eye camp was jointly organized by Pakistan Army, Al-Shifa Trust and Roots School in Kudwala area of Yazman Tehsil of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A free surgical eye camp was jointly organized by Pakistan Army, Al-Shifa Trust and Roots school in Kudwala area of Yazman Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The eye surgeons of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Rawalpindi examined and provided treatment to hundreds of patients.

The doctors medically examined 458 male and 578 female patients, of them 113 went under medical operation.

The patients were also provided with free of cost medicines and eye glasses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Male Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Yazman (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champion ..

India to decide participation in ICC 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissan ..

Oman Celebrates 51st National Day of the Renaissance

13 minutes ago
 DPO for strict monitoring of 15 calls

DPO for strict monitoring of 15 calls

56 seconds ago
 Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

Sir Syed Express to have stop in Bahawalpur

57 seconds ago
 Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applicatio ..

Provincial Ombudsman Office disposes of applications

1 minute ago
 Indian police arrest protesting families of martyr ..

Indian police arrest protesting families of martyred civilians during raid in Sr ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.