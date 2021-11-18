Free eye camp held in Yazman

A free surgical eye camp was jointly organized by Pakistan Army, Al-Shifa Trust and Roots School in Kudwala area of Yazman Tehsil of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A free surgical eye camp was jointly organized by Pakistan Army, Al-Shifa Trust and Roots school in Kudwala area of Yazman Tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The eye surgeons of Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital Rawalpindi examined and provided treatment to hundreds of patients.

The doctors medically examined 458 male and 578 female patients, of them 113 went under medical operation.

The patients were also provided with free of cost medicines and eye glasses.