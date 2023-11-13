Open Menu

Free Eye Camp On Nov 24

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:01 PM

The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration District Police Department and SAYA foundation will organize the 50th annual free Eye Camp from November 24, here at the Police Ground

A team of eminent ophthalmologist will perform the operations at the camp.

Admission of the eye patients will start from November 24, 2023.

