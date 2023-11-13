Free eye camp on Nov 24

The Hyderabad Host Lions Club in collaboration District Police Department and SAYA foundation will organize the 50th annual free Eye Camp from November 24, here at the Police Ground

A team of eminent ophthalmologist will perform the operations at the camp.

Admission of the eye patients will start from November 24, 2023.

