Free eye camp on Tuesday in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A one-day free eye camp would be organized under the aegis of al-Mustafa Welfare Trust at Darul Uloom Muhammadia Ghausia Rizvia Hajwairi Block near Chak No.88-GB Satiana Bungalow here on Tuesday, February 7.

Spokesman for the al-Mustafa Welfare Trust Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique Gujjar said here on Saturday that services of prominent eye specialists would be hired for the camp which would remain opened from 8 amto 2 p.m.

Eye patients would be provided check-up, treatment, surgery and lens facilities free of cost, he added.