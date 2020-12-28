Free eye camp opens in sukkur

Sukkar ex- mayor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday opened the one-day eye camp at New Pind area, the camp was organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to provide necessary eye care facilities to local people at the camp

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Sukkar ex- mayor Arslan Shaikh here on Monday opened the one-day eye camp at New Pind area, the camp was organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to provide necessary eye care facilities to local people at the camp.

Representatives of several NGOs and local notables were present on the occasion.

During the camp, free of cost medicines and eyeglasses were distributed among the patients.