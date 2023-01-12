UrduPoint.com

Free Eye Camp Organised Near Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Free eye camp organised near Nawabshah

The 30th Annual Free Eye Camp was organized on behalf of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday near Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The 30th Annual Free Eye Camp was organized on behalf of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday near Nawabshah.

In the 3-day camp at Baloo-ja-Quba free treatment of eye problems and other diseases that would be provided till January 14.

In this regard Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon visited different sections of the camps including units of eyes, paediatrics, cardio, sugar, TB, ENT and other diseases and inspected the treatment facilities.

On the occasion, the DC said that service to ailing humanity is good task and role of philanthropist is commendable.

He said that due to limited human and financial resource, the government is not capable to provide health facilities to every person.

He said that for the purpose, philanthropists and social welfare organization shall step ahead for the betterment of common man.

On the occasion, the DC collected information from duty doctors, staff and visiting patients.

