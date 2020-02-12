UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Eye Camp Organised Near Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 08:21 PM

Free eye camp organised near Nawabshah

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazir Abad, Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that serving the masses through organising free medical camps was good tool to help the ailing humanity

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazir Abad, Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that serving the masses through organising free medical camps was good tool to help the ailing humanity.

He expressed these views while visiting the 29th annual free eye camp, organised on the behalf of former President Asif Ali Zardari at his native village Baaloo ja Qubaa near here on Wednesday.

Among others District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Moin-ud-din Shaikh, PPP district president Ali Akbar Jamali others were also present on the occasion.

DC reviewed the facilities were being provided by the eminent doctors to the patients admitted at the camp and acquired after the health of patients.

Jaffer further said that to provide free medical facilities to poor peoples was great act of kindnes and stressed upon organizing more free eye camps.

Related Topics

Asif Ali Zardari Martyrs Shaheed Poor Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed reviews government excellence m ..

7 minutes ago

Nine Schools in Southern UK Test for Coronavirus A ..

1 minute ago

Session on formulation of interfaith harmony polic ..

1 minute ago

NYUAD welcomes Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka as &#03 ..

22 minutes ago

Katching Kosgei women&#039;s only marathon relay t ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Rejects Turkey's Claims of Attacks on Syria ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.