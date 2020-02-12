Free eye camp organised near Nawabshah

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazir Abad, Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that serving the masses through organising free medical camps was good tool to help the ailing humanity

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazir Abad, Abrar Ahmed jaffer has said that serving the masses through organising free medical camps was good tool to help the ailing humanity.

He expressed these views while visiting the 29th annual free eye camp, organised on the behalf of former President Asif Ali Zardari at his native village Baaloo ja Qubaa near here on Wednesday.

Among others District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Moin-ud-din Shaikh, PPP district president Ali Akbar Jamali others were also present on the occasion.

DC reviewed the facilities were being provided by the eminent doctors to the patients admitted at the camp and acquired after the health of patients.

Jaffer further said that to provide free medical facilities to poor peoples was great act of kindnes and stressed upon organizing more free eye camps.