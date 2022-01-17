UrduPoint.com

Free Eye Camp To Be Held On Feb 4

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 05:07 PM

Free eye camp to be held on Feb 4

Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will organize free eye camp to provide quality services to patients in Saleh Putt Taluka of Sukkur from February 4th to 6th 2022, said a release on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will organize free eye camp to provide quality services to patients in Saleh Putt Taluka of Sukkur from February 4th to 6th 2022, said a release on Monday.

During the camp, free of cost medicines and eyeglasses would also be distributed among the patients.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur February From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

KPT shipping movements report 17th Jan, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Administration holds open court

Administration holds open court

5 minutes ago
 PM 2.5 remains slightly above safe limits on avera ..

PM 2.5 remains slightly above safe limits on average throughout 2021

5 minutes ago
 1,131 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1,131 new corona cases reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Chongqing's foreign trade up 22.8 pct in 2021

Chongqing's foreign trade up 22.8 pct in 2021

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan today

Gold rates in Pakistan today

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.