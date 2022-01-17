Free eye camp to be held on Feb 4

Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will organize free eye camp to provide quality services to patients in Saleh Putt Taluka of Sukkur from February 4th to 6th 2022, said a release on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) will organize free eye camp to provide quality services to patients in Saleh Putt Taluka of Sukkur from February 4th to 6th 2022, said a release on Monday.

During the camp, free of cost medicines and eyeglasses would also be distributed among the patients.