Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Free eye camp to be held on February 5

A three-day Free Eye Camp would be organized by Habib Sugar Mills Ltd Nawabshah with the coordination of The Society For the Prevention and Cure of Blindness Karachi

This was announced by General Manager Habib Sugar Mills Ghulam Sarwar Chandio on Wednesday.

He said that the 41stAnnual Free Eye Camp would start on February 3 and conclude on Feb 5, 2022, at Mills Colony.

He said that team of renowned eye surgeons and specialists would perform eye examination and operations with free treatment facilities.

GM said that the mill would provide free facilities of the entire treatment, operations, lodging, and diet to eye patients.

