Free Eye Camp To Start From Monday

Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:41 PM

A four-day free eye camp will commence at al-Khidmat Anwar Nazir Hospital Jaranwala Road here from Monday (Oct 19)

According to Chairman Hospital Management board, the camp will be organized from 9 am to 12 noon daily in which eye specialists will check patients besides providing them medicine free.

The camp will be arranged in collaboration with a Turkish organization, Hayrat Humanitarian Aid Association, which would continue till Thursday (Oct 22).

More information could be obtained through telephone numbers 041-8403555 and 0321-6653348,he added.

