Free Eye Camps In Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand Districts In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 20 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:57 PM

Eye Care Services Programme organized free eye camps in different areas of Orakzai in Type-D Hospital Ghiljo, DHQ Hospital Khaar Bajaur and Primary School Mohmand under the supervision of Directorate Health Services during the month of January

This was stated by Dr. Niaz Afridi while talking to APP here on Saturday.

Giving detail about the camp, he disclosed, in these camps the patients were provided services in the form of free check up, provision of free medicines, provision of reading glasses to the presbyopic patients and registration of patients for cataract surgeries.

He said the aim and objective of the camps was to provide quality eye health services to patients having eye problems at their door steps. He disclosed that during these activities a total 636 adult patients and 1434 students suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team of medical professionals, while 04 cataract surgeries were referred for surgeries.

In addition to that, he said, 03 community awareness sessions were conducted in Orakzai, Bajaur and Mohmand. In the said sessions people were made aware of the precautionary measures of communicable eye diseases, signs and symptoms of refractive errors, importance of vitamin A and management of allergic conjunctivitis, he informed.

The elders and general public appreciated the efforts of Director Health Merged Areas and the whole team of Eye Care Services Program for providing quality treatment to the poor and deserving people living in far flung areas of merged areas.

