Free Eye Surgical Camps For Police Employees Underway In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Eye surgical camps for employees of Sindh Police are being organized in four districts of Hyderabad range in which free treatment and surgery facilities are being provided to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Eye surgical camps for employees of Sindh Police are being organized in four districts of Hyderabad range in which free treatment and surgery facilities are being provided to them.

On the special directives of Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, camps are being organized in four districts of the range from May 22 and will be continued till June 15, 2023, statement said.

In this regard, the treatment and operation process is going on under the supervision of ophthalmologists at the Regional Police Hospital, Hyderabad.

In first phase, the screening of police employees of district Matiari was carried out on May 22 and their surgeries were conducted on May 25.

The screening of police employees of district Tando Allahyar was carried out on May 29 while surgeries were conducted on Thursday (June 01).

The spokesman said the screening of police employees of Tando Mohammad Khan will be carried out on June 05 while surgeries will be conducted on June 08.

The Police employees of district Jamshoro will be screened on June 12 while their surgeries will be carried out on June 15, the spokesman added.

