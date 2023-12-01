Open Menu

Free Glucometer Distributed Among Diabetic Patients At MTH

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Free glucometer distributed among diabetic patients at MTH

The Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH) in Peshawar has organized the ceremony for the free distribution of glucometers among diabetic patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Mercy Teaching Hospital (MTH) in Peshawar has organized the ceremony for the free distribution of glucometers among diabetic patients.

The event witnessed the active participation of doctors, healthcare workers, and patients, marking a significant initiative during the diabetes awareness month as scheduled by the hospital's Diabetes Unit.

Dr. Faheemullah, Dr. Umer Saeed, and Dr. Sajjad Malik graced the occasion, emphasizing the critical importance of glucometers and their proper usage in effective diabetes management.

The doctors highlighted the significance of regular blood glucose level checks, underscoring its role in avoiding health complications associated with irregular sugar levels and facilitating patients in maintaining comprehensive health records.

During the event, Dr. Umar provided insights into the recommended blood glucose levels, explaining that normal readings should fall within the range of 80 to 130 during fasting and 80 to 180 after two hours of consuming a meal.

Understanding these benchmarks, he stressed, is crucial for individuals managing diabetes to maintain optimal health and mitigate the risk of complications.

Dr. Sajjad Malik addressed the audience, affirming that diabetes is a treatable and manageable disease. "With proper care, individuals living with diabetes can lead a normal life," the expert asserted.

He encouraged attendees to educate themselves about diabetes, be aware of associated risks, and actively manage their condition to ensure a healthy and fulfilling life.

The glucometer distribution event served as a valuable initiative by Mercy Teaching Hospital to equip diabetic patients with essential tools for self-monitoring, empowering them in their journey towards optimal health. 

The doctors' insights and practical advice reinforced the hospital's commitment to proactive healthcare and community well-being.

As the event concluded, attendees left with not only glucometers but also a renewed understanding of diabetes management, emphasizing the hospital's dedication to fostering a healthier community through education and accessible resources.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education Lead Event Blood

Recent Stories

Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat var ..

Farmers asked to complete sowing of late wheat varieties before Dec 10

4 minutes ago
 21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campai ..

21.6m children vaccinated during anti-polio campaign

4 minutes ago
 Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

Int’l Squash Series quarterfinals on Saturday

18 minutes ago
 APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu stu ..

APHC leaders condemn sacrilegious act of Hindu student

18 minutes ago
 Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

18 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi ..

Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Dado ..

18 minutes ago
Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted m ..

Man sentences 7 years imprisonment for attempted murder

18 minutes ago
 Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' a ..

Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' at Euro 2024

18 minutes ago
 Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

Man allegedly shoots wife to death in Hassanabdal

18 minutes ago
 Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle ..

Islooites breath moderate air after light drizzle subsides months ambient pollut ..

18 minutes ago
 Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal set for Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

18 minutes ago
 Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Health