Free hepatitis camp, walk at Shaikh Zayed Hospital on July 27

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), is going to arrange a walk and seminar on "Role of diet in protection of hepatitis" in the SZH on July 27, 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), is going to arrange a walk and seminar on "Role of diet in protection of hepatitis" in the SZH on July 27, 2019

Nutritionists from PFA will highlight the role of food in the protection of hepatitis.

A free hepatitis camp will also be set up in the SZH where freetests of hepatitis will be conducted.