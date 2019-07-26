Free Hepatitis Camp, Walk At Shaikh Zayed Hospital On July 27
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:51 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), is going to arrange a walk and seminar on "Role of diet in protection of hepatitis" in the SZH on July 27, 2019
Nutritionists from PFA will highlight the role of food in the protection of hepatitis.
A free hepatitis camp will also be set up in the SZH where freetests of hepatitis will be conducted.