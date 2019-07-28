UrduPoint.com
Free Hepatitis Camp, Walk Held At Shaikh Zayed Hospital

Sun 28th July 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH), on Saturday took out an awareness rally in the premises of Shaikh Zayed Hospital and set up a free screening camp of hepatitis.

As many as 30 Nutritionists from PFA gave awareness in the free screening camp to around 1500 people gathered there besides free screening of their blood.

The nutritionists highlighted the role of food in the protection of hepatitis.

They said that hygienic and healthy food directly played a role in the prevention of hepatitis diseases.

Earlier, DG PFA Capt(retd) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the free hepatitis screening camp and took part in the awareness rally as well.

He said the food safety teams of PFA visited around 60,000 food points every month besides blood screening of workers in the food industry.

He urged the people to eat healthy and hygienic food to avert hepatitis like diseases.

