Free Hepatitis Medical Camps To Be Set Up In 46 UC's

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 06:51 PM

Free hepatitis medical camps to be set up in 46 UC's

Free medical camps would be set up at 46 union councils under 'Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi City Initiative "a project of Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU), for screening of Hepatitis B and C

Senior Registrar Holy Family Hospital Dr Zahid Mehmood Minhas told media that more than 10 million population was suffering from Hepatitis C virus with high mortality and morbidity in Pakistan.

"Presently, the prevalence of HCV is 6.7% and Hepatitis B 3% while the most affected age group was 18 to 55 years," he said.

Dr Zahid said to make Rawalpindi free of Hepatitis a comprehensive progaramme was underway including awareness campaign, screening ,advertisement ,mobilization of community and laboratory tests.

He informed that in this connection screening of the population of Union Council 1 Ratta Amral would be completed during the recent month, adding free of cost treatment was being provided to patients having positive results.

