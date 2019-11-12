Free medical camps would be set up at 46 union councils under 'Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi City Initiative "a project of Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU), for screening of Hepatitis B and C

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Free medical camps would be set up at 46 union councils under 'Hepatitis Free Rawalpindi City Initiative "a project of Rawalpindi Medical University(RMU), for screening of Hepatitis B and C.

Senior Registrar Holy Family Hospital Dr Zahid Mehmood Minhas told media that more than 10 million population was suffering from Hepatitis C virus with high mortality and morbidity in Pakistan.

"Presently, the prevalence of HCV is 6.7% and Hepatitis B 3% while the most affected age group was 18 to 55 years," he said.

Dr Zahid said to make Rawalpindi free of Hepatitis a comprehensive progaramme was underway including awareness campaign, screening ,advertisement ,mobilization of community and laboratory tests.

He informed that in this connection screening of the population of Union Council 1 Ratta Amral would be completed during the recent month, adding free of cost treatment was being provided to patients having positive results.