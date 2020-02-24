UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Hepatitis Screening Camp Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:22 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Syeda Nafeesa Shah on Monday inaugurated a free screening camp for Hepatitis B and C in a health center Bozdar Wadda area of the Khairpur district

She said "We are determined to eradicate hepatitis from the province and Sindh Hepatitis Control Program is providing free of cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients throughout the province." MNA said "People are coming for a free screening in these camps and are being informed about the importance of screening and this disease.

" Dr Nafeesa said"Over 3000 people of the remote areas will benefit from free facility adding that screening process will help in early detection and quick treatment." "The government is taking effective measures to save the lives of mother and child,"She said.

"These free screening camps will provide free of cost screen facility regarding hepatitis B and C to the localities," she added.

