Free Medical Camp For Hearing, Speech Impaired Patients Held At Al-Khidmat Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 07:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A one-day free medical camp was held at Al-Khidmat Hospital Dabgari Garden Peshawar for hearing and speech impaired patients, in which a total of 367 patients were given free medical examination and diagnostic tests under the supervision of ENT specialists and hearing and speech experts.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, free hearing and speech aids worth more than Rs. 5.75 million were also provided to deserving patients in the camp.
In this free medical camp held under the supervision of Khalid Waqas, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province’s renowned gynaecologist and former Deputy Speaker Provincial Assembly and Member Senate of Pakistan, Professor Dr.
Mehrtaj Roghani was the chief guest.
Director of the Hospital, Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed, renowned businessman and President of Anjuman Tajran Khyber Bazar Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, and other medical experts spoke.
On this occasion, free tests, speech therapy, physiotherapy and hearing tests were conducted for deaf and dumb children under the supervision of specialist doctors and experts in their field.
