Free Medical Camp For Journalists On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:34 PM

A free medical camp for journalist community and their families would be held on Saturday at Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A free medical camp for journalist community and their families would be held on Saturday at Rawalpindi Press Club (RPC).

According to the press club administration, the camp was being arranged in collaboration with Sehat.

com on January-23 wherein free medicines would be distributed besides necessary tests including hepatitis B and C, sugar, ALT, Calcium test, urine and of other diseases would be taken.

The administration has also called on the journalists and their family members to make use of the opportunity.

