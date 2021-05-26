UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Free Medical Camp For Personnel Of Karachi Police At SSU Headquarters On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police at SSU Headquarters on Thursday

A free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police and their families would be set up at at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Thursday The camp was being set up on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division (S&ED) Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of police personnel and their families, said a news release on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police and their families would be set up at at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Thursday The camp was being set up on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division (S&ED) Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of police personnel and their families, said a news release on Wednesday.

A well known and widely acclaimed consultant and orthopedic surgeon of the country and UK Doctor Umer Butt would hold free of charge medical check-up for the police personnel and their families at the medical camp.

The medical camp would be constituted at the dispensary of SSU headquarters during 10am to 1pm.

The appointments would be made on first come, first serve basis and could be placed on phone number 021-99244645.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed extended his gratitude to Dr. Umer Butt for conducting free of charge medical check-up at the camp, saying that police officers and personnel would benefit from vast experience of the doctor.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Doctor United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electrici ..

5 minutes ago

US State Secretary Extends Invitation to Israeli P ..

5 minutes ago

Foreign Authorities Fail to React to Threats Again ..

5 minutes ago

5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Ton ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Post opens 1200 more new DFPOs

5 minutes ago

KP records gradual decline in coronavirus cases: R ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.