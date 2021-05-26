Free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police at SSU Headquarters on Thursday

A free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police and their families would be set up at at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Thursday The camp was being set up on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division (S&ED) Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of police personnel and their families, said a news release on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :A free medical camp for personnel of Karachi Police and their families would be set up at at Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters on Thursday The camp was being set up on the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Security and Emergency Services Division (S&ED) Maqsood Ahmed for the welfare and well-being of police personnel and their families, said a news release on Wednesday.

A well known and widely acclaimed consultant and orthopedic surgeon of the country and UK Doctor Umer Butt would hold free of charge medical check-up for the police personnel and their families at the medical camp.

The medical camp would be constituted at the dispensary of SSU headquarters during 10am to 1pm.

The appointments would be made on first come, first serve basis and could be placed on phone number 021-99244645.

DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed extended his gratitude to Dr. Umer Butt for conducting free of charge medical check-up at the camp, saying that police officers and personnel would benefit from vast experience of the doctor.