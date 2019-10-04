UrduPoint.com
Free Medical Camp For X-Ray, TB, Chest

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : As many as 500 patients including children, women and senior citizens were provided free medical treatment along with medicines at a medical camp organised by Pakistan Lines Youth Welfare Organisation Shikarpur on Friday.

Free medical examination, X-Ray, T.B and BMD tests facilities were provided to the patients, said in a statement.

The team of doctors including male and female general physician,eye specialist and pediatricians facilitated the patients at camp.

