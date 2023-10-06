Free medical camp held

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2023 | 07:12 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) District health department on Friday organised a free medical camp at Sub Jail Tank.

During the camp, the prisoners were checked by medical staff and necessary medicines were provided to them free of cost.

Field officer Nauman said the camp was arranged with efforts of the district health officer.

He added such medical camps should be arranged for the welfare of prisoners in future as well.

