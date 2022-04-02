Free medical camp held at QAU

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 04:46 PM

A free medical camp was held at Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) to provide medical services and nutrition consultation to students, faculty, management and employees of the university

The medical camp was organized by Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), according to press statement issued by ANTH here Satruday.

A large number of people benefited from the medical camp where medical services including nutrition consultation, dental checkup, bone strength testing, BMI body fat calculation and awareness on community hygiene were provided to everyone coming to the medical camp, the statement added.

The participants lauded ANTH efforts for arranging the medical camp, expressing the hope that more such camps would be organized for benefit of people.

The medical camp was visited by Quaid-i-Azam University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali ANTH, Director Col (R) Dr.

Ghullam Mujtaba Abbasi, Deputy Director Dr. Areej Neyazi, QAU's Registrar Raja Qaiser, Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Noreen Rizwan, ANTH's In-Charge of BD Mudassar Farooq and other senior management of QAU.

On the occasion, Dr. Areej told media that ANTH provides World Class health facilities to everyone at affordable prices and with the camps like this the hospital reaches out to various communities to raise health awareness.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali thanked ANTH management for organizing a useful medical camp at QAU and appreciated ANTH's efforts for raising awareness about preventive measures among masses to help them lead healthy life.

The management of both the organizations expressed deep gratitude to each other and resolved to strengthen their relationship by expanding collaboration in the fields of research, sciences, medical education, training and development in coming days.

