Free medical camp held at village Junani Sharif of Warah Taluka

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :One-day free Medical Camp was organized by the Mary Stops Society-Pakistan, in the village Junani Sharif Taluka Warah of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Doctors and paramedics of Mary Stops Society-Pakistan and Local NGO workers participated in the services.

A large number of the population of the area benefited from the camp.

Doctors and Lady Doctors checked and treated the children and women patients in the free medical camp and distributed free medicines amongst them.

The hygiene kits were also distributed to more than five hundred women in the camp.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi visited the medical camp and said that there is a lot of poverty in the remote and backward areas, so we setting up a free medical camp so that the poor needy people can get free treatment and free medicines in the camps.