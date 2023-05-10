UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Held At Village Junani Sharif Of Warah Taluka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Free medical camp held at village Junani Sharif of Warah Taluka

One-day free Medical Camp was organized by the Mary Stops Society-Pakistan, in the village Junani Sharif Taluka Warah of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, on Wednesday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :One-day free Medical Camp was organized by the Mary Stops Society-Pakistan, in the village Junani Sharif Taluka Warah of Kamber-Shahdadkot district, on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Doctors and paramedics of Mary Stops Society-Pakistan and Local NGO workers participated in the services.

A large number of the population of the area benefited from the camp.

Doctors and Lady Doctors checked and treated the children and women patients in the free medical camp and distributed free medicines amongst them.

The hygiene kits were also distributed to more than five hundred women in the camp.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Larkana Raja Darya Khan Qureshi visited the medical camp and said that there is a lot of poverty in the remote and backward areas, so we setting up a free medical camp so that the poor needy people can get free treatment and free medicines in the camps.

Related Topics

Poor Larkana Mary Darya Khan Women From

Recent Stories

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

SCRF experts advocate AI as an educational tool

8 minutes ago
 Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nucle ..

Australia Cuts Some Defense Spending to Fund Nuclear Submarine Project - Reports

4 minutes ago
 World’s youngest published female author says sh ..

World’s youngest published female author says she just wants to ‘keep writin ..

14 minutes ago
 ​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detec ..

​​Young SCRF 2023 visitors taught how to detect cancer

14 minutes ago
 Americans Trust Health News From Pharmaceutical Fi ..

Americans Trust Health News From Pharmaceutical Firms More Than White House - Po ..

4 minutes ago
 Miscreants who damaged properties have links with ..

Miscreants who damaged properties have links with India: Special Assistant to th ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.