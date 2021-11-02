UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Held For Trans Community

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Another day, a one-day free medical camp was organized exclusively for eunuchs.

The camp was conducted by a transgender rights activist Nayab Ali, and a team of doctors from various hospitals.

About 56 transgenders were examined at the free medical camp.

The medical camp was provided free medical, psychological care facilities and referral services to transgenders.

It would also help in creating awareness among the general people and relevant stakeholders.

A team of doctors examined the camps for BMI (height and weight), blood pressure, random blood, hepatitis, sugar, temperature, and pulse.

Another camp will be set up in the twin cities, said Nayab.

She also appreciated the Ministry of Human Rights for taking various steps for effective implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 to ensure the betterment of Transgenders.

