Free medical camp held in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A free medical camp was organized for policemen and their families at Police Headquarters Garden South here on Saturday.

A statement said free medical camp was established on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP-Sindh) Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam.

Under the supervision of the doctors, sugar, hepatitis and other tests were conducted besides provision of free of cost medicines to the patients at the day long camp.