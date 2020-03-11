Free Medical Camp held in Khairpur

Over 500 people suffering from different diseases were provided treatment at a free medical camp, jointly organized by health department and disaster management cell Kahirpur at Adhum Sultan area Kot Diji taluka of the Khairpur district on Wednesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Over 500 people suffering from different diseases were provided treatment at a free medical camp, jointly organized by health department and disaster management cell Kahirpur at Adhum Sultan area Kot Diji taluka of the Khairpur district on Wednesday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Munwar Ali Wassan inaugurated the camp, where prominent medical practitioners, including lady doctors, were available at the camp to examine patients.