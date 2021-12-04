Free medical camp held in rajanpur

A free medical camp was arranged in Azghani Bin, a backward and remote village of Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsil under the auspices of District Health Department

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A free medical camp was arranged in Azghani Bin, a backward and remote village of Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsil under the auspices of District Health Department.

Atiq-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dera Ghazi Khan told APP that it was held on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Medical team under the supervision of DHO Dr. Ahsan examined the patients.

Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Rabia Ishtiaq, Medical consultant Dr. Azhar, Dr. Azeem and other members of the medical camp team provided free medical treatment including gynecology to 70 children, 50 persons and 42 women.