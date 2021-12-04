UrduPoint.com

Free Medical Camp Held In Rajanpur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 04:36 PM

Free medical camp held in rajanpur

A free medical camp was arranged in Azghani Bin, a backward and remote village of Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsil under the auspices of District Health Department

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A free medical camp was arranged in Azghani Bin, a backward and remote village of Koh-e-Sulaiman tehsil under the auspices of District Health Department.

Atiq-ur-Rehman, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, Dera Ghazi Khan told APP that it was held on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Medical team under the supervision of DHO Dr. Ahsan examined the patients.

Consultant Gynecologist Dr. Rabia Ishtiaq, Medical consultant Dr. Azhar, Dr. Azeem and other members of the medical camp team provided free medical treatment including gynecology to 70 children, 50 persons and 42 women.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Women Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, ..

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, machine to machine communicat ..

34 seconds ago
 Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, ..

Nepal unveils plan to regulate Internet of Things, machine to machine communicat ..

2 minutes ago
 Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive on Sunday

Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup drive on Sunday

2 minutes ago
 Bi-o Kim dominates three days in a row at Laguna P ..

Bi-o Kim dominates three days in a row at Laguna Phuket

4 minutes ago
 Senegal transport workers end strike

Senegal transport workers end strike

4 minutes ago
 Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after d ..

Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after decades in US

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.