Free medical camp organized at Bairote Khurd

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Abbottabad Saturday organized a free medical camp at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Birote Khurd with the cooperation of Global Peace and Harmony (GPH), an international Non-Governmental Organization (INGO) where specialist doctors have examined more than 1400 patients.

At the occasion, while talking to media secretary-general GPH Seemab Abbassi said the aim of this free medical camp was to provide complete medical facilities to the people of the vicinity and the target was achieved with the cooperation of district administration.

She further said that besides specialist doctors including Heart, Medical, Child, Gynecologist, General surgeon and others those have examined the patients and conducted the surgeries in the camp we have also provided free medicines to the patients.

Assistant commissioner Abbottabad Usman Ashraf, officers of district health office Abbottabad Dr. Usama Shabeer and Dr. Shah Qadir also visited the medical camp and enquired about the treatment facilities.

AC Abbottabad Usman Ashraf at the occasion also met with the local elders and assured them for the provision of basic necessities of life.

The free medical camp was successfully organized by the cooperation of DC Abbottabad Amir Afaq, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Shahzad and INGO GPH.