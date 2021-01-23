Free medical camp organized at Press Club

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :A free medical camp was organized at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Saturday wherein specialist doctors provided treatment to the members of the press club and their families.

The camp was arranged in collaboration with sehat.

com wherein free medicines were given and necessary tests including hepatitis B and C, sugar and urine, calcium, uric acid and other were also conducted.

The specialist doctors examined the patients during the medical camp from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A large number of journalists along with their families visited the medical camp.

On the occasion, NPC Joint Secretary Nadeem Chaudhary said that the club would keep up its tradition and continue work for the welfare of members and their families.