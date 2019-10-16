Free medical camp organized by HomeNet in Karachi

HomeNet organized a free medical camp at S.F School, Musharraf Colony, Baldia Town, Karachi.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) HomeNet organized a free medical camp at S.F school, Musharraf Colony, Baldia Town, Karachi. The camp was organized at the extreme underprivileged area to reduce health vulnerabilities among the marginalized Women Home Based Workers. A highly experienced and brilliant team of doctors participated in the camp and contributed their services to improve the health of home-based women workers.

HomeNet Pakistan is a network of organization formed to raise awareness about the economic, social, domestic and other working conditions of home-based women workers who comprise 70% of the informal workforce contributing towards the country’s economic activities. HomeNet Pakistan has been working for the recognition and support of home-based workers since 2005. With the support of ‘UN Women’ HomeNet Pakistan is sincerely working for the larger interest of working women based at their homes.

Free tests of diabetes, cholesterol, Body Mass Index (BMI), Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP), as well as blood pressure and eye check-up, were conducted and free medicines were provided to the poor and needy patients. A large number of women home based workers reached the camp and availed the facility.

Programme Manager HomeNet Naheed Syed told that medical camp was to provide facility of free Screening and Treatment to prevent General Disease.

“There were around 120 patients from Musharraf Colony and surrounding areas came to medical camp to receive medical assistance and treatments by the team of specialist doctors” Naheed added.

Dr. Sidra from Jinnah Hospital said that deficiency of malnutrition, Joint pain, Calcium, Vitamin “D” and anemia were reported in female patients. “Women are badly suffering due to extreme financial crises, there is need to raise awareness about healthy life-style among people” she suggested.

Highlighting the hurdles of painful life, home based women workers described that millions of people living in Baldia town but there is no government hospital like Jinnah and Civil in the whole territory, we are facing severe health issues, facilities like electricity, water and gas exists in extreme bad condition. Over the multiple issues ,no government official or concerned authority is in contact with us, we neither have proper employment opportunities nor rescue packages, but however we are so much thankful to HomeNet who is sincerely striving for the prosperity of home based women workers, arrangement of medical camp in deprived locality is surely a ray of hope.