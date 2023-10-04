Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Organized In Police Lines

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:06 PM

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, a free medical camp was held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Wednesday for the health welfare of police employees

A large number of police employees participated in the medical camp organized in collaboration with Mukhtaran Rafiq Foundation, and availed free medical facilities.

AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal visited the medical camp and conducted a medical check-up.

Ophthalmologists in the medical camp conducted free check-ups of patients with eye diseases, free medicines were also provided to the police officers in the camp along with medical tests.

Senior doctors and consultants of various disciplines were present in the camp all the time and gave necessary guidelines for treatment by doing check-ups and necessary tests of the employees.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that all possible steps will be taken for the health welfare & treatment of the police force and their families and facilities will be provided to the employees coming to the camp.

