Free medical camp provides services to 1357 patients in Orakzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Service merged districts Thursday organized free medical camp in Buland Khel area of District Orakzai to provide health services to deserving population of merged areas.

In this connection mobile Hospital Program conducted daylong free medical camp under the supervision of Director Health Services Dr. Shah Faisal Program Manager Dr. Ishaq.

A total number of 1357 patients including 297 male 413 female and 648 children were given free consultation and medicines.

The people of Buland Khel thanked the authorities concerned for holding of such camp and hoped that these camps would be organized in future as well.