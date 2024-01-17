Open Menu

Free Medical Camp Related To Hepatitis C Held In Kalat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 07:18 PM

Free medical camp related to Hepatitis C held in Kalat

Aga Khan Hospital and OGDCL held a free medical camp related to Hepatitis C at District Headquarters Hospital Kalat on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Aga Khan Hospital and OGDCL held a free medical camp related to Hepatitis C at District Headquarters Hospital Kalat on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kalat Hafiz Mohammad Qasim Kakar inaugurated the freed medical Camp for Hepatitis C after cutting the ribbon.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Kalat Dr Nasrullah Longo, DHO Dr Naseem Longo, DS,MPPHI Mujeeb Baloch Regional Coordinator OGDCL Ikramullah Kasi, Senior CSR Officer Muhammad Arshad, Assistant CSR Officer Bahauddin, Senior Admin Abid Khan Hepatitis Focal Person Najibullah Mengal and others present were present on the occassin.

OGDCL Regional Coordinator Ikramullah Kasi gave a detailed briefing to the Deputy Commissioner about the Hepatitis C Free Camp.

He said that measures were being taken to control Hepatitis C through examining patients in the free medical camp in the area to provide health facilities to patients of rural areas.

Effective security arrangements have been made by the Levies Force and Police Force during the Free Medical Camp.

